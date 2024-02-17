Bato bats for DNA database vs crime

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said the establishment of a DNA database by the Philippine National Police could be a powerful tool to deter criminalities in the country.

Dela Rosa, who was a former PNP chief, recently sponsored Senate Bill 2474 or an Act establishing the PNP forensic DNA database.

“The DNA that is found in every nucleated cell of the human body can be collected from people’s skin, blood, saliva, and bone — having said that, the DNA database under the Philippine National Police will serve as a powerful deterrence,” he explained.

The senator stressed the DNA samples will be beneficial in resolving criminal cases in the country, especially identifying high-profile lawbreakers.

“There will always be a very good chance that one of the hands of the potential offender will be caught in the cookie jar. DNA are trails that would lead to the resolution of a criminal case. This preventive aspect adds another layer of security to the overall law enforcement strategy,”

Dela Rosa also stressed the DNA database can also be useful in the government’s efforts to identify missing persons or unidentified human remains, victimized by natural disasters or any calamities.

“DNA testing cannot bring the departed back to life. But, somehow, it brings a little semblance of peace to those who have to go through the painful process of grieving and healing. I believe that this DNA Database will help to give a human face to victims of disaster,” he said.

“More than a hundred sixty years have passed since the discovery of DNA. I hope that this year will be the year that this Senate, together with our country as a whole, puts that discovery to its best, most humane use possible,” he added.

SB 2474 requires the collection of DNA samples from individuals convicted by final judgment for violation of any criminal law; persons who have pending criminal cases before any court; persons legally detained under the law; and persons ordered by a judicial or quasi-judicial order to submit their DNA sample in relation to a pending case.

The proposed measure also mandates the collection of DNA samples from the active members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies.

Section 9 of the bill states that all biological samples collected must be destroyed not later than six months after the DNA profile has been generated.

The PNP Forensic Group-DNA Laboratory Division will manage the database, establish mechanisms to facilitate the connection, storage, and dissemination of data, ensure that DNA profiles are securely stored and remain confidential at all times, and store and dispose of samples taken for forensic DNA analysis, among others.

The bill also penalizes any person who is found tampering with DNA records, tampering, abetting, or attempting to tamper with DNA samples, improper disclosure of DNA samples and records, and refuses to give samples.

SB 2474 also mandates the creation of a National DNA Database Scientific Advisory board which will be composed of one representative each from the PNP, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Justice, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health, Data Privacy Commission, Commission on Human Rights and two representatives from other government agencies or institutions actively engaged in forensic DNA testing.

It likewise provides for cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies in comparing DNA profiles.