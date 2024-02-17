AnyWay, DLSU sign climate-resilience deal

Global climate-resilient solutions expert in the transport infrastructure industry AnyWay Solutions, and De La Salle University, or DLSU, Gokongwei College of Engineering have partnered to exchange knowledge and collaborate on climate-adaptive transportation infrastructure over five years.

In a memorandum of understanding, AnyWay and DLSU came up with a framework to understand, collaborate, and discuss specific programs to identify opportunities for the exchange of faculty and research staff; identify other areas of possible research interest and collaboration; and make faculty and students aware of the educational resources of both parties.

“As we look to the future of our industry workforce, programs like the ones we are embarking on with, DLSU will prepare the next generation of engineers for the challenges ahead of them, specifically to benefit the Philippines and build local capacity,” AnyWay, CEO Zeevik Halber said.

AnyWay and DLSU will work together to bring joint teaching opportunities to students on various aspects of climate resiliency for transport infrastructure, including pavement design, pavement rehabilitation, low-volume road engineering and rehabilitation and upgrading of road pavement structures through implementing techniques and technologies of soil stabilization to develop graduate research projects.

Mentorship scheme set

A mentorship program will also be established to continue research into these topics.

AnyWay is a global expert in providing climate-resilient solutions to the global transport infrastructure industry.

They are a member of the Canadian Metrontario Group of Companies with over 75 years of business experience.

At COP28, the Philippines was highlighted as one of the nations most susceptible to the impacts of climate change.

Recognizing the urgency to boost the country’s infrastructure against the effects of adverse weather conditions, DLSU sought a partnership with AnyWay Solutions, a company with a 20-year track record of delivering climate-resilient transportation solutions to developing countries.

The collaboration will leverage AnyWay’s expertise to engage with the academe and global experts to fortify the nation’s climate resilience.