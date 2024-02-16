LATEST

PBBM leads land titles distribution

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of electronic land titles, Certificates of Land Ownership Award, farm-to-market roads, and farm machinery and equipment in Agusan Del Sur on 16 February 2024. The Department of Agrarian Reform distributes a total of 3,184 land titles to representatives of the 2,769 Agrarian Reform beneficiaries, covering approximately 4,659.2826 hectares of agricultural land to five provinces in the Caraga Region, namely Agusan Del Norte, Agusan Del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte, and Surigao Del Sur.