St. Scholastica's College supports One Billion Rising campaign

LOOK: Students and teachers at St. Scholastica's College participate in One Billion Rising 2024 on Thursday, 15 February 2024. The One Billion Rising campaign, initiated in 2012, aims to end violence against women and promote gender equality through various forms of activism like dance, marches, and educational events. Its name symbolizes the staggering statistic that one in three women globally will experience rape or violence, roughly equating to one billion women. By raising awareness, empowering survivors, and advocating for policy changes, the campaign provides a platform for individuals and communities to unite, demand accountability, and strive for a world devoid of gender-based violence and discrimination.