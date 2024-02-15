Fire hits PCO Chief Cheloy Garafil's house

Three residences, including the home of Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil at New Capitol Estates 1 in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, were engulfed in flames on Wednesday night.

Capt. Zeter Patalinghug, Quezon City Bureau of Fire Protection Department, officer on case, told the Daily Tribune that the fire broke out at around 8:30pm at the house rented by 67 year old Korean national Kim Jong Hoo. Adjacent to it, was the house of Garafil which was also eaten by the blaze that quickly spread because the duplex type structure was made mostly of wood.

Patalinghug said Hoo suffered second and third-degree burns on his right arm and body and is now recuperating at the East Avenue Medical Center, hampering investigators to determine the cause of the blaze which was out out at around 10:45pm only reaching the First Alarm where a dozen fire trucks are required to response.

The house of Garafil according to Patalinghug is also eaten by the fire. No one from her family was reportedly injured.

The owner of the third house gutted by the fire is still being located.

Hoo reportedly is renting to certain Freddie Tabayag of Fil-Invest.

Patalinghug said they are now digging deeply into the case as the home owners officials inform them that Korean national is engaged in unregistered printing business and was told to vacate his rented unit.

Damage to properties was placed at P7-million according to Patalinghug .