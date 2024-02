LATEST

PBBM presents Presidential Merit Award to Apo Whang Od

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in recognition of her unparalleled contributions to Philippine culture and heritage, confers the prestigious Presidential Merit Award upon the esteemed Apo Whang Od, acknowledging her invaluable role in preserving and promoting indigenous traditions through her mastery of traditional tattooing in Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, 14 February 2024.