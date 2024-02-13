FDA Director open to medical cannabis legalization in Phl

The Food and Drug Administration Director General Dr. Samuel Zacate expressed openness to the legalization of medical cannabis in the Philippines.

Zacate's stance comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding the legalization of medical cannabis in the Philippines. While some medical associations within the PMA have voiced concerns, the Director General emphasized the potential benefits for patients and the need for Filipinos to access a wider range of treatment options.

"The law on marijuana is subject to the wisdom of the legislative, and I cannot preempt them because they are the ones primarily responsible for passing laws," Zacate said during the Palace briefing.

"But my take is that medicine is an innovation; we cannot guarantee that we will only reach this point and have no further progress in the future," Zacate added.

He cited the example of penicillin, originally derived from fungi, which now serves as a widely used antibiotic.

"My take on marijuana is that I am open to it. Filipinos must have a wide range of therapeutic indications or therapeutic drugs of choice. So, yes, for the record, the Food and Drug Administration and I, as the director general, are very much open to marijuana as long as it has been streamlined and does not harm our people," Zacate said.

Earlier, the House Committees on Health and Dangerous Drugs agreed to a replacement bill without a number that would allow the medical use of cannabis or marijuana.

Surigao del Norte Robert Ace Barbers, who serves as the head of the dangerous drugs panel, said that the bill only allows medical use of cannabis.

Because of this, it will still be listed as an illegal drug under Republic Act 9165, which is the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

"This (proposed) law only grants an exception to the enumeration of prohibited drugs under RA 9165 by limiting it for medical use. Cannabis in pharmaceutical form is allowed, provided that you have a prescription," he said.

"Also, the law has limitations, as the accredited physician is only allowed to prescribe what is allowable for the illness," he added.