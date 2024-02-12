US air assets deliver relief assistance to Masara landslide victims

The United States Armed Forces is keen to showcase its strong bilateral relations with the Armed Forces of the Philippines by lending its military air assets to their Filipino counterparts in delivering supplies to the landslide-affected communities in Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro.

AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, said there are two U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft currently stationed at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, as of Monday.

“The U.S. Marines from the III Marine Expeditionary Force will assist with the ongoing disaster relief mission with troops from the Marine Air Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing delivering essential supplies for distribution,” Trinidad added.

The processing, weighing, and loading of relief supplies from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to two aircraft are now ongoing.

Trinidad said the air assets are planning to make four deliveries daily—two each of the aircraft—to provide steady relief supplies for the affected areas areas.

“The joint effort highlights the shared commitment of the two countries to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as also emphasized in the recently concluded US-PH Maritime Cooperative Activity,” he noted.

“The AFP and the US Armed Forces are continuously working hand-in-hand to provide efficient support to the troops during the entirety of the said operations,” Trinidad added.