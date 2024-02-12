Phl to heighten military presence in WPS — Malaya
WATCH: NSC spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the Philippines will heighten its military presence in the West Philippine Sea and strengthen the country’s security alliance amid increasing tension with China at a Press Conference in San Juan, La Union, on Monday, 12 February 2024. Malaya also noted that the Philippines is trying to address issues in the WPS in a diplomatic way, which includes the meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Maraming tayong arsenal na ginagamit natin," he said.

