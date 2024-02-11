NDRRMC: P378-M worth of damage caused by Mindanao floods, landslides  

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday said the Mindanao flooding and landslides due to heavy rains posed a P738.6 million worth of damage to infrastructure.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said Caraga sustained the highest damage at P473 million worth for 32 infrastructure facilities.

At least 134 infrastructure facilities were affected in the Davao region with damages logged at P265.6 million.

NDRMMC said a total of 1,344 houses were also damaged in the Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga from January 28 to February 3 after being affected by the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) and the trough of a now-dissipated low-pressure area.

Of the figure, 558 were totally destroyed while 786 were partially damaged.

A total of 1,389,073 individuals or 415,494 families in 818 barangays in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and Bangsamoro Region were affected by the heavy flooding and landslide, with nearly 50,000 people remaining in evacuation centers, while more than 300,000 were staying either with relatives or friends.