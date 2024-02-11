Judges feted over high-case disposition

At least 260 trial court judges were recognized and commended by the Supreme Court for high ratings in the disposition of cases in 2022.

The SC in a recent resolution released by the Public Information Office said the judges exemplified exceptional commitment to the pursuit of efficient case disposition amid the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high bench said disposing of cases with fairness and dispatching the court enabled to dispense timely justice for all parties involved, promote the integrity of the judicial process, and, ultimately, foster public trust in the courts and the Judiciary.

According to the SC, the clearance rate is computed by dividing the total number of case disposals or case outflow by the total number of incoming cases or case inflow, multiplied by 100.

A clearance rate of 100 percent would mean that the court was able to dispose of one case for every case filed during a given period.

“A court’s clearance rate emerges as a meaningful metric to assess its efficiency in disposing of cases. In principle, the clearance rate measures the court›s ability to dispose of cases relative to the number of cases that had been filed before it at a given time,” the SC said.

Accordingly, clearance rate of exactly 100 percent for a given period, a court was able to prevent an increase in the number of pending and unresolved cases pending before it.