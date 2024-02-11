Go all out in local development

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, who served as the vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported various local projects in the province of Rizal, including the newly-renovated public market in Morong, which he personally inspected on Thursday, 9 February.

During his visit, he took the opportunity to inspect the market, underscoring the critical role it plays in the community’s development. According to Go, the newly renovated public market is more than just a place for buying and selling goods. It is a hub of economic activity, fostering local entrepreneurship and providing small business owners a platform to thrive.

To support local development, Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product Philippines Act, which formalizes the OTOP Philippines Initiative. The program aims to support the expansion of MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises) across the country.

The OTOP Program identifies and promotes unique products from different towns and municipalities. By doing so, it not only fosters entrepreneurship but also harnesses local resources while preserving the country’s cultural heritage. This approach helps micro-businesses gain visibility, access markets, and enhance their competitiveness, contributing to economic resilience.

On the same visit, Go also personally spearheaded a relief activity for disadvantaged students in the town. He was accompanied by Governor Nina Ynares, Vice Governor Reynaldo “Junrey” Henson San Juan Jr., and Mayor Sidney Soriano, among others.

Already considered an adopted son of CALABARZON region through a resolution signed by four provincial governors in 2019, Go thanked the local government of Morong as he was also recognized as an adopted son of the municipality through a resolution prepared by the Sangguniang Bayan.

The local government cited that the senator has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the welfare and development of Morong remain at the forefront of his agenda, marking a notable impact on the community’s advancement.

Following his visit to Morong, Go spearheaded a relief operation in Manila Thursday, 9 February 9 providing much-needed aid to the fire-affected families of the community.

During the operation, Go thanked the local government officials, including Congressman Joel Chua III, Mayor Honey Lacuna, and Vice Mayor John Marvin “Yul Servo” Nieto, among others, for their immediate response to help their constituents recover from the fire.

Held at 311 Barangay Hall, 435 families were given relief items, such as grocery packs, water containers, meals, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and pairs of shoes.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority representatives also assessed the needs of the families who may qualify for further housing assistance. The Department of Trade and Industry is also committed to assessing victims who may qualify for livelihood assistance.