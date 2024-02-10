Pinoys to benefit from NASA's metro air testing - DENR

Air pollution is a major global issue that poses significant risks to human health, leading to chronic heart and lung diseases, lung cancer, stroke, and respiratory infections.

This was how Department of Environment and Natural Resource Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga over the weekend gave importance to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s air quality monitoring mission here.

Loyzaga said this will benefit Filipinos in several ways as she also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing air pollution, as the secretary tagged along selected media and toured the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's DC-8 aircraft on 8 February in Asian Aerospace in Clark, Pampanga.

She said the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, a project led by NASA is an international collaborative research initiative with South Korea’s National Institute of Environmental Research, University Kebangsaan Malaysia, Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, and the Philippines’ DENR, Philippine Space Agency, Manila Observatory and the University of the Philippines.

Loyzaga said that working together will contribute to a better understanding and management of air pollution, which ultimately protects the health and well-being of the populations of the participating countries.

“It contributes to the climate crisis and hastens global warming. With the world in need of cleaner air, governments are now working to prioritize preventing air pollution as an essential solution to one of the most pressing environmental problems in the world,” Loyzaga explained.

She added that the project will enhance air quality monitoring through access to advanced air quality monitoring techniques including satellite data, ground-based observations, and atmospheric modeling tools. Improved monitoring capabilities will result to accurate and comprehensive assessment of air pollution that will help the local government executives implement interventions to address air pollution hotspots.

“By utilizing the data and knowledge provided by this mission, we can enhance our air quality monitoring systems, develop evidence-based policies, and implement effective measures to improve public health and combat climate change,” Loyzaga said.

By participating in the collaboration, Loyzaga said, the Philippines can also learn from the experiences of the other countries in the region and contribute its expertise, leading to more efficient and comprehensive air quality management approaches.

She added that the project can help policymakers and government agencies gain access to advanced research findings and analysis, enabling evidence-based policy-making and targeted interventions. This can lead to the strengthening of air quality regulations, the implementation of effective emission control measures, and the development of sustainable strategies for improving air quality in the country.

Five engineers and air quality specialists from the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau will join top NASA scientists on board the scientific research flights from 11 to 15 February to measure ultraviolet and visible light, collecting information about the common pollutants in Metro Manila and adjacent areas. The exploration was guided by NASA’s Tropospheric Composition Program Manager Dr. Barry L. Lefer.

“The EMB team of young and dedicated engineers and air quality specialists will join the flights to learn and observe so we can build technical capacity and expertise,” Loyzaga said.

ASIA-AQ project in the Philippines is under the Joint Understanding of the DENR and NASA, represented by Loyzaga and Gilbert R. Kirkham, respectively.

“To complement the project, DENR will also be enhancing its air quality instrumentation network this year, made possible by the 2024 national budget and by partnerships with development partners,” Loyzaga said.

The Ambassadors of the Republic of Korea and Thailand to the Philippines, Tulll Traisorat and Lee Sang-hwa, and Malacañang Press Briefer Daphne Osena-Paez joined the expedition.