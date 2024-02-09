Exclusive offers on Lunar New Year, Valentines from Globe

Globe At Home welcomes the Year of the Wood Dragon with exclusive connectivity and entertainment solutions that promise to bring 2024 to a new level.

"Join us in celebrating Chinese New Year with exclusive Globe At Home promos crafted just for you. Revel in the festive spirit, enjoy special vouchers and unli streaming, and savor the season's flavors. Let's make this Chinese New Year unforgettable together," said Abigail Cardino, vice president and head of Brand Management at Globe.

Those looking for reliable connectivity can apply for fiber internet via globegfiber.com and get free installation. They will also enjoy affordable, fast, and reliable connectivity in as quickly as 24 hours.

With GFiber 1799, customers will get connectivity at speeds of up to 200 Mbps via a WiFi 6 modem, plus 12 months of free subscription to Disney+ Mobile for screen enthusiasts, 12 months of free KonsultaMD subscription for easily accessible quality healthcare, and for gamers, there's, P1,000 Razer Gold Credits.

Meanwhile, customers applying for GFiber Prepaid via https://gfiberprepaid.globe.com.ph/ will enjoy these exclusive benefits:

•Free Viu Premium 3-Month Voucher, offering unlimited access to a vast library of Chinese drama series until 31 March 2024

•Complimentary BlastTV Subscription, ensuring UNLI entertainment without the need for voucher redemption. GFiber Prepaid users can connect to their modem, visit the BlastTV website, and enjoy unlimited streaming

•Unlimited fiber internet for an entire year via GFiberSURF UNLI 9999, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity at an affordable price.

This Valentine's Day, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers are also in for a treat with exclusive online shopping offers from 13 to 15 February. At the Globe Shopee official store, every purchase of Home Prepaid WiFi comes with a P50 discount. Customers can get their Home Prepaid WiFi for only P159 monthly over 12 months when opting for Shopee SPaylater.