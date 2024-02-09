Coins.ph sets sights on Australia entry

Homegrown B2B Saas technology provider Sprout Solutions has started accepting applications for IMPACT ‘24, the PH B2B SaaS Challenge, which is structured as a call for pitches for early-stage startups to submit their solutions in five different categories that correspond to varying stages of the employee lifecycle.

Each category addresses a common pain point, aligning with Sprout’s North Star to enhance business performance and drive digital transformation in the Philippines. The categories include Beyond Payroll: Employee Benefits Management, Automated Recruitment: Elevating Talent Acquisition, Precision Workforce Planning Solutions, Streamlining Tax Compliance with AI, and AI-Powered Workforces: Transforming the Employee Lifecycle. Shortlisted applicants will complete a 10-week intensive program, concluding with a pitch at SaaScon PH, the biggest annual B2B SaaS conference in the Philippines, in April 2024.

Shortlisted applicants of Impact ‘24 will have the opportunity to receive benefits, such as a P500k-valued commercial partnership/MVP project with Sprout, as well as mentorship and training sessions. They will also gain exclusive access and a booth space at SaaScon PH.

SaaScon PH is the biggest SaaS conference in the Philippines, aiming to accelerate the country’s digital revolution. It will occur at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport City, on 17 April 2024. The event will bring together SaaS founders, industry experts, investors, business decision-makers, and technology thought leaders. With an anticipated audience of over 1,200 attendees, SaaScon PH will allow everyone to participate in networking, panel discussions on current B2B SaaS and AI trends, and a solutions showcase.

With dedication to innovation, Sprout looks forward to collaborating with startup founders to create game-changing solutions for Philippine businesses.