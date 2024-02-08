LATEST

DOST, OCD sign MOA to strengthen deployment of Starbooks

LOOK: Officials from the Department of Science and Technology and the Office of Civil Defense gather today at DOST Central Office, Taguig City to sign a memorandum of agreement in strengthening the deployment of Starbooks (Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosks) nationwide. Established in 2011, Starbooks is a stand-alone information source designed to reach those with limited or no access to science and technology information resources. This is the country's first sci-tech digital library in a box.