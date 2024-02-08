SNAPS

Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates Chinese New Year

WATCH: During the Chiang Kai Shek College Chinese New Year celebration, Dr. Judelio Yap, College President, highlights the importance of Chinese New Year for the Filipino-Chinese community, including the students of Chiang Kai Shek College. "Some of our students, they do not go home anymore in China, so only through this kind of program they can remember their traditions, culture, ancestry, and everything. Including our Filipino teachers, all of us celebrate the Chinese New Year."