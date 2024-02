LATEST

Transport groups protest against jeepney modernization

LOOK: MANIBELA and other transport group members protest at the Office of the Ombudsman after filing a criminal case against DOTr's Jaime Bautista, OTC's Andy Ortega, and LTFRB's Teofilo Guadiz Jr., along with Engr. Liza Marie Paches, Atty. Mercy Jane Paras Leynes, and Atty. Robert Peig, regarding the jeepney modernization issue on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.| via Yummie Dingding