LATEST

Quezon City prepares for Chinese New Year

LOOK: Quezon City First District Representative Arjo Atayde and City Tourism Department head Teresa Tirona reveal plans for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration during a press conference at the Quezon City Hall on Wednesday, 7 February 2024. QCPD Director PBGen Redrico Maranan also assures that the local police will be deployed to monitor the safety of those who plan to participate in the celebration.