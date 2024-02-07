Bong Go champions access to affordable healthcare at AtM Summit 2.0

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go attended the Access to Medicines Summit 2.0 held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila City on Tuesday, February 6, as one of its invited guests of honor and speakers. In his speech, he stressed his commitment to fight for affordable healthcare particularly to essential medical services and medicines for the poor.

"As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, it is my distinct honor to address you all at this pivotal Access to Medicines Summit, organized by RiseAboveNow Business Consulting Group and Takeda Healthcare Philippines, Inc. This year's theme, "Onward to a Transformed Healthcare System by 2030," resonates deeply with our shared vision for the future of healthcare in the Philippines," Go greeted.

Furthermore, Go stressed that the importance of bolstering the health sector cannot be overstated, especially in the wake of the recent global health crisis that has underscored the vulnerabilities in health systems worldwide, saying, "Alam niyo, the more we should invest sa ating healthcare system. Sobrang nabigla po tayo sa panahon ng pandemya.”

“Lessons learned that we should be proactive. We should always be prepared. Mas mabuti nang mag-invest tayo sa healthcare system natin kaysa naman po sa ibang bagay na hindi importante. Dahil para sa akin katumbas po ng kalusugan ay buhay po ng bawat Pilipino,” Go stressed.

Moreover, Go articulated the importance of the government's role in regulating drug prices to ensure fair competition and protect the welfare of those who cannot afford much. He highlighted that by appropriately imposing drug retail prices, the government could ensure that every Filipino is given access to essential medicines.

Go also mentioned that he will continue championing access to medicines for non-communicable diseases.

"I have consistently pushed for additional budget for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program, particularly for the procurement of additional drugs for cancer and expansion of cancer medicines access program," he shared.

Further strengthening his commitment to healthcare accessibility, Senator Go has vowed to continue monitoring the implementation of the Malasakit Centers Program, his brainchild, which simplifies access to medical assistance from concerned government agencies. Go principally authored and sponsored the Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide have helped around ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health.

Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024.

As the lead implementing agency, DOH, which Secretary Teodoro “Ted" Herbosa leads, identifies the strategic locations for establishing such centers.

Lastly, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people.