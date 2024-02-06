DTI confiscates P5.5M non-compliant vape products

The Department of Trade and Industry confiscated over 18,000 non-compliant vape products valued at approximately P5.5 million, as they further intensified monitoring and enforcement operations against violators of Republic Act No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act and its Implementing Rules and Regulations.

In its report on Tuesday, the DTI said to date, it has issued notices of violations or NOVs and show cause orders or SCOs to 269 physical stores, mandating them to submit a written explanation within 48 hours from receipt of the notices.

The deparment has issued NOVs and SCOs to retailers for failing to verify the age of buyers and for selling vape products that are packaged, labeled, presented or marketed with flavor descriptors that unduly appeal to minors.

It anticipates the effectivity of the mandatory certification and registration of vape products by 5 June 2024, and enforcement of product standards and product registration by 2025.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said that for now, the DTI fully utilizes the transition period for its nationwide efforts and campaign to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, importers and retailers are well-educated on RA 11900 and its IRR.

He stressed that the Trade Department continues to coordinate and extend full support to the Department of Health, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Education, local government units and the Bureau of Customs in ensuring that all laws on vape products are fully and strictly implemented.

“We are working double time on our enforcement operations to prevent the sale of vape to minors -- that is our duty. Also, we will continue to work with our partner agencies and stakeholders to ensure that violators of RA 11900 and its IRR are penalized accordingly,” Pascual said.