Barangay kagawad nabbed in Pangasinan buy-bust

LOOK: A barangay kagawad was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency - Pangasinan Provincial Office, Police Regional Office I - Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, and Agno Police Station in Agno, Pangasinan. PDEA RO 1 Regional Director III Joel B. Plaza identified the suspect as Jaimes Bernard N. Peralta, 35 years old, who was arrested at around 5:44 p.m. on 5 February 2024. Seized during the operation were three pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, weighing more or less five grams worth P34,000, a cigarette box, a motorcycle, and the buy-bust money. The suspect is charged with violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
