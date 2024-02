LATEST

Abalos, Acorda attend PCO press briefing

LOOK: DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. and PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. join the PCO press briefing at the New Executive Building in Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. PCO Press Briefer Daphne Oseña Paez announces President Marcos' directive to enhance PNP cybersecurity in response to cybercrime concerns during a prior sectoral meeting.