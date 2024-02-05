Marcos urged: Talk to Duterte, Arroyo, Estrada

Former senator Gringo Honasan has advised President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to call former presidents Rodrigo Duterte, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Joseph Estrada to a closed-door meeting “to extend the hand of unity.”

“Many believe the situation in our country may deteriorate and result in irreversible damage to our institutions. As a concerned private citizen, I raise my voice to call for sobriety and calm between our two great leaders, President Bongbong Marcos and former president Rodrigo Duterte,” Honasan said.

“We respectfully and humbly appeal to President Marcos Jr. to extend the hand of unity to former president Duterte and let him also include former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Erap Estrada, and convene an executive meeting among them,” he said.

Honasan said having four great leaders in one room — our most senior statesmen — away from the prying eyes of the media, will be good for the country since all of them “want the best for the country.”

He said the event would inspire the people to fully grasp the administration’s call for unity.

The top-level executive meeting, he said, should include a discussion of matters affecting the highest public and national interest, before reporting them to the nation.

“By avoiding a media presence, the focus can remain solely on finding sustainable solutions that prioritize the best interests of the public and the nation as a whole,” he added.

Given the former presidents’ esteemed status as senior statesmen, Honasan underscored their possession of the capability to collectively determine the necessary steps to effectively confront identified issues.

Honasan expressed the hope that Marcos and the three former leaders would consider his suggestion.

“I hope that my proposal is heard and given consideration. We are better off united than divided,” he said.

Honasan’s proposal came after Marcos and Duterte called each other drug addicts.