Budget airline wins big at Travel Tour Expo

At the 31st Philippine Travel Agencies Association, Inc. Travel Tour Expo, AirAsia Philippines achieved a double-digit sales finish, which is a 14% increase over its 2023 performance, in addition to winning the "Booth With Best Deals" title.

AirAsia PH was recognized as the only airline offering the lowest fare with the widest range of luggage offerings. Aside from the 10% discounts on all flights and 20% on baggage, the 2.2 Love Takes Flight (PHP22 one-way base fare) was also offered to guests, giving them the optimum deal for their bucks.

“AirAsia is always known for prioritizing the travel needs of its guests. As an airline that is democratized and pioneered low-cost travel, we will continue to innovate our ecosystem and provide our guests with the best offerings, along with our guarantee of a safe and on-time journey recognitions such as this make us more passionate about our product and how it will make an impact on our guests," AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla shares.

On February 2, the first day of the expo, a record number of international bookings was made, enabling AirAsia PH to reach its target. However, reservations for the expo's second and third days—which fell over the weekend—were made for both domestic and international travelers. Travelers might also take advantage of early booking savings and a cheap fuel surcharge in February at Level 5.

Island destinations Caticlan, Bohol, and Puerto Princesa, as well as Instagrammable holiday destinations Osaka, Narita, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, were the top-booked for the PTAA Travel Tour Expo.

“The booking behavior of our guests only suggests that they are preparing for their summer vacations. We are also happy to see them spend time visiting our booth to physically purchase their tickets and scrutinise each deal, which is also smart travel," Isla added.

Meanwhile, AirAsia PH is inviting its guests to stay tuned and watch out for its summer campaign tagged "LFG" and its first biggest sale of the year, all happening this month of February.