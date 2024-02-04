World unites against ‘Big C’

World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4th, serves as a global platform to raise awareness, encourage prevention, and promote early detection and treatment of cancer.

In the Philippines, like in many countries, the battle against cancer is urgent, and tackling the challenge head-on.

An initiative founded by the Union for International Cancer Control to unite the world against cancer, World Cancer Day aims to reduce the global impact of the scourge by fostering awareness, encouraging education, and promoting actions at individual, community, and government levels. The day serves as a reminder that cancer is a global health crisis, and collaborative efforts are essential to combat its various forms.