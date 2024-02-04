SNAPS

World unites against ‘Big C’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. graces the inauguration of the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital recently in Taguig City. The HCCH is the first comprehensive cancer specialty hospital in the country, where end-to-end oncology services can be accessed in one facility. PPA POOL

World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4th, serves as a global platform to raise awareness, encourage prevention, and promote early detection and treatment of cancer.

In the Philippines, like in many countries, the battle against cancer is urgent, and tackling the challenge head-on.

An initiative founded by the Union for International Cancer Control to unite the world against cancer, World Cancer Day aims to reduce the global impact of the scourge by fostering awareness, encouraging education, and promoting actions at individual, community, and government levels. The day serves as a reminder that cancer is a global health crisis, and collaborative efforts are essential to combat its various forms.

Filipino supporters join the ‘walk as one’ for breast cancer in Manila on 8 November 2009. The event is part of a worldwide campaign dubbed ‘Kiss Goodbye to Breast Cancer’ to help raise financial support for poor victims and raise awareness to the public. JAY DIRECTO/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

The Philippines has seen a notable surge in cancer cases, adding strain to its healthcare system. Lung, breast, liver, colorectal and cervical cancers are prevalent and influenced by lifestyle, environment, and limited healthcare access. With cancer ranking among the top causes of death, over 150,000 new diagnoses and 90,000 deaths were recorded in 2020. In response, the National Integrated Cancer Control Act was enacted in February 2019, aiming to establish national and regional cancer centers.

Artist Janet Ballacer gladly shares the oil pastels with a young cancer patient during a unique event of the Manila Clock Tower Museum dubbed ‘Art Therapy for Kids Battling Cancer’ at the museum in Manila City Hall. This event provided art therapy to at least 30 pediatric cancer patients from Philippine General Hospital and National Children’s Hospital. PHOTOGRAPH BY KING RODRIGUEZ FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE

Cancer affects around 189 out of every 100,000 Filipinos, leading to four deaths per hour or 96 daily. To combat this trend, the Philippines has introduced initiatives focusing on prevention and early detection.

Public health campaigns promote healthy lifestyles, urging regular exercise, balanced diets, and the avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol. Emphasizing early screening for common cancers, these efforts aim to enable timely interventions.

Apart from prevention, the government has prioritized vaccination programs, particularly for cervical cancer. Human papillomavirus vaccines target the primary cause of cervical cancer, offering preventive measures for young girls. Efforts to raise awareness about the importance of regular screenings, such as mammograms and colonoscopies, are underway to detect cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.

A young girl diagnosed with other children and their parents at the Center for Health Improvement and Life Development Haus participate in a painting workshop organized by SM CARES.DAILY TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

The government is investing in enhancing cancer treatment and research capabilities. Specialized cancer centers, equipped with cutting-edge technology and skilled professionals, have been established to offer comprehensive care, from diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation.

The Philippines is teaming up with international groups and drug companies to get hold of cutting-edge cancer treatments and join clinical trials. These partnerships help the country use new treatments and participate in the global quest for cancer cures.

The University of Santo Tomas lights up its Main building in blue and orange as participation in the observance of World Cancer Day, a global initiative to improve awareness and knowledge of cancer risks and better prevent, detect and treat the disease.PHOTOGRAPH BY Alvin Kasiban FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE

We’re making headway in the fight against cancer, but there are still hurdles like limited rural healthcare and financial constraints.

World Cancer Day hits home the global impact of the Big C and the urgent need for everyone to come together to tackle this health crisis. Efforts in cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment are bringing hope for a future with fewer cases and better outcomes for those battling the disease.

