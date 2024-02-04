World unites against ‘Big C’

World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4th, serves as a global platform to raise awareness, encourage prevention, and promote early detection and treatment of cancer.
In the Philippines, like in many countries, the battle against cancer is urgent, and tackling the challenge head-on.
An initiative founded by the Union for International Cancer Control to unite the world against cancer, World Cancer Day aims to reduce the global impact of the scourge by fostering awareness, encouraging education, and promoting actions at individual, community, and government levels. The day serves as a reminder that cancer is a global health crisis, and collaborative efforts are essential to combat its various forms.
The Philippines has seen a notable surge in cancer cases, adding strain to its healthcare system. Lung, breast, liver, colorectal and cervical cancers are prevalent and influenced by lifestyle, environment, and limited healthcare access. With cancer ranking among the top causes of death, over 150,000 new diagnoses and 90,000 deaths were recorded in 2020. In response, the National Integrated Cancer Control Act was enacted in February 2019, aiming to establish national and regional cancer centers.
Cancer affects around 189 out of every 100,000 Filipinos, leading to four deaths per hour or 96 daily. To combat this trend, the Philippines has introduced initiatives focusing on prevention and early detection.
Public health campaigns promote healthy lifestyles, urging regular exercise, balanced diets, and the avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol. Emphasizing early screening for common cancers, these efforts aim to enable timely interventions.
Apart from prevention, the government has prioritized vaccination programs, particularly for cervical cancer. Human papillomavirus vaccines target the primary cause of cervical cancer, offering preventive measures for young girls. Efforts to raise awareness about the importance of regular screenings, such as mammograms and colonoscopies, are underway to detect cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.
The government is investing in enhancing cancer treatment and research capabilities. Specialized cancer centers, equipped with cutting-edge technology and skilled professionals, have been established to offer comprehensive care, from diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation.
The Philippines is teaming up with international groups and drug companies to get hold of cutting-edge cancer treatments and join clinical trials. These partnerships help the country use new treatments and participate in the global quest for cancer cures.
We’re making headway in the fight against cancer, but there are still hurdles like limited rural healthcare and financial constraints.
World Cancer Day hits home the global impact of the Big C and the urgent need for everyone to come together to tackle this health crisis. Efforts in cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment are bringing hope for a future with fewer cases and better outcomes for those battling the disease.