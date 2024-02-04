LATEST

North Cotabato farmers plant veggies in lieu of rice

LOOK: Farmers in North Cotabato plant vegetables instead of rice as the dry season has arrived in parts of Mindanao. In its recent advice, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) cautioned the public that a strong El Niño is expected to endure until February, while global climate models forecast it would continue until May. El Niño has historically damaged agricultural livelihoods, particularly among rice growers. | via Dianne Bacelonia