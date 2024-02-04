Kuya Bong welcomes ‘doubled pensions’ law

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has expressed his commitment to continue supporting the welfare of senior citizens in the country — especially the indigent ones — as he lauded the implementation of Republic Act 11916 or the law that doubled the social pension of qualified poor senior citizens.

The measure — which Go co-authored in the Senate — increased the monthly stipend of indigent senior citizens from P500 to P1,000 and mandated the Department of Social Welfare and Development to review and adjust the amount of the social pension every two years, considering the consumer price index and other economic indicators.

According to the DSWD, more than 2,000 beneficiaries in the National Capital Region have received their increased social pension since the law took effect in July 2022 and agency officials also assured that it has enough funds to cover the additional pension for the four million qualified indigent senior citizens.

Go also mentioned his co-authorship and co-sponsorship of Senate Bill 2028, which seeks to expand the coverage of the Centenarians Act of 2016 to Filipinos who reach the age of 80 and 90 years old by providing them P10,000 and P20,000 cash gifts, respectively. The bill, principally sponsored by Senator Imee Marcos, was approved by the Senate on the third and final reading in September 2023.

“It is in our culture as Filipinos to take care of our elders. We should support them and give them recognition. While the senior citizen can still take advantage and enjoy the cash gift, let’s give it to them,” Go said.

“It is also good that our senior citizens have something to look forward to when they reach 80, 90 and 100 years old. Whatever the value, it can serve as an inspiration to them to become more positive in their outlook and improve their status,” he added.