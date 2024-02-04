Chinese, Moroccan fugitives nabbed

The Bureau of Immigration announced on Sunday the arrest of two foreign fugitives who recently attempted to depart the country through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the two as Zhao Yaxin, a 33-year-old Chinese national; and Badr Ettachi, a 32-year-old Moroccan national. They were intercepted separately over the weekend by BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit operatives at the NAIA.

According to the BCIU, Zhao was arrested last week at NAIA Terminal 3 before he could board his flight to Guangzhou, China, while Ettachi was also arrested 28 January as he attempted to leave for Singapore.

“They will undergo deportation proceedings as a consequence of their status as fugitives from justice. We will expel and ban them perpetually from re-entering the Philippines for being undesirable aliens,” Tansingco said.

The BI chief disclosed that Zhao is wanted in China for economic crimes, while Ettachi is the subject of an Interpol notice stemming from an embezzlement case that was filed against him in the UAE.

Zhao is one of 34 Chinese nationals whose deportation was sought by the Chinese government due to their alleged involvement in illegal online gaming operations.

A warrant of detention had been issued against Zhao and his associates by the Chanqing Hechuan District Public Security Bureau in China.

As for Ettachi, the BI Interpol Division said that the Moroccan was accused of pocketing US$60,000 that was entrusted to him by a friend, intended as salaries of seafarers and workers.

Ettachi allegedly absconded with the money and fled the UAE to evade prosecution for the crime in 2017.

The two were transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending their deportation proceedings.