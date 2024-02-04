Bong Go promotes grassroots sports dev't at Davao chess tournament

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was in attendance at the 1st Warden’s Rapid Chess Tournament at the Abreeza Mall in Davao City on Saturday, 3 February, underscoring his ongoing commitment to fostering athletic talent and grassroots sports development in the Philippines.

As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go underscored that his presence at the tournament was a reaffirmation of his dedication to advancing sports as a key component of nation-building.

“Sa pagtitipon na ito, tayo'y nagkakaisa hindi lang bilang mga kalahok at manonood, kundi bilang mga tagapagtaguyod ng isang mas maliwanag na kinabukasan para sa ating kabataan,” Go said in his speech.

Senator Go also emphasized the value of chess as a game that develops strategic thinking and mental acuity. Through supporting competitions such as the Warden's Rapid Chess Tournament, Go hopes to draw attention to lesser-popular sports and promote an inclusive and diverse culture within the Philippine sports scene.

“With your participation, naniniwala po ako (na) ang chess ay hindi lamang laro ng katalinuhan at stratehiya kundi isang salamin rin po ng buhay. Sa bawat galaw ng piyesa may aral, may pag unawa, may disiplina, at may pagkakataon na humubog ng isang mas matatag na karakter,” Go said.

During the event, Go also gave away chess boards to 21 chess clubs and sling bags to 274 tournament participants.

Senator Go expressed admiration for the skills and achievements of chess players, emphasizing the importance of their practice, regardless of the outcome of their games. He commended them for their focus and strategic thinking—qualities essential not only in chess but also in life and leadership roles.

He also drew a parallel between the game of chess and life's challenges, suggesting that the skills developed through chess are invaluable tools for future leaders in their communities. He highlighted that the attributes required to excel in chess are similar to what are needed to navigate the complexities and challenges of life effectively.

“Habang pinagmamasdan ko ang bawat isa sa inyo, puno ng determinasyon at pag-asa, hindi ko maiwasang mamangha sa potensyal ng bawat kabataang Pilipino. Sa bawat galaw ng inyong mga piyesa sa chessboard, nakikita ko ang pag-usbong ng mga susunod na lider, mga innovators, at mga mamamayan na magdudulot ng magandang pagbabago sa ating lipunan,” Go highlighted.

Furthermore, he also emphasized the role of sports in building a better future for the nation by keeping the youth fit, healthy, and away from vices like illegal drugs.

“Ayaw ko pong masayang ang inumpisahan ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte na labanan po ang kriminalidad at ang iligal na droga. ‘Pag bumalik po ang iligal na droga babalik ang kriminalidad, babalik ang korapsyon. Maniwala kayo. Kaya isang paraan po ang sports para ilayo natin ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga,” he explained.

“Kaya iniengganyo ko kayo bilang chairman ng Committee on Sports na mag-basketball tayo, mag-chess tayo, mag-volleyball tayo, o anumang sports na makakatulong sa atin na maging mga malusog at produktibong mamamayan,” he added.

Go also underscored the deeper significance of sports in fostering essential values of discipline, camaraderie and sportsmanship among the youth. He also advised community leaders to promote sports as opportunities for growth and development among their constituents.

“Ako po’y willing sumuporta sa ating mga atleta. Sabi ko nga kanina, kung mayroon kayong mga pa-liga dito, willing po akong tumulong para ilayo natin ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit,” he said.

“Kung mayroon po kayong mga programa na makakatulong sa inyong lugar tulad ng mga competition, sports clinics, paliga o may mga atleta kayong may mga potensyal na kailangan ng tulong ay bukas po ang aking opisina para suportahan po natin ang mga ito,” he encouraged.

The Senator outlined his legislative priorities to strengthen sports programs at all levels. He mentioned his push for more initiatives to provide adequate funding for the Philippine Sports Commission, improve training facilities, and ensure athletes' welfare and development.

“As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, I just want to share that in our budget for 2024, we championed additional budget for the Philippine Sports Commission or PSC kasama na diyan ang budget para sa Philippine National Games at Batang Pinoy,” Go said previously.

With the support of fellow lawmakers, Senator Go effectively advocated for an increased allocation of funds for the PSC. This additional budget is intended to assist in the preparation, training, and participation of Filipino athletes in forthcoming sports events, as well as to execute efficient programs aimed at developing the talents of more young and aspiring athletes especially those in the grassroots.

“Ako po ang nagdepensya niyang sports budget. For 2024 marami po tayong mga naisulong para sa mga atleta katulad ng suporta sa lalahok sa Paris Olympics at Paralympics, Winter Youth Olympics, at iba pang international competitions. Isinulong din natin ang pondo para sa grassroots sports development programs tulad ng Batang Pinoy, Philippine National Games, Philippine National Para Games, Indigenous People’s Games, at iba pa para mas lalo pa nating iimprove at tulungan ang ating mga atleta,” Go highlighted.

Go also highlighted the National Academy of Sports (NAS), a fully operational institution in New Clark City in Tarlac. He authored and co-sponsored the measure that became Republic Act No. 11470, establishing the NAS in 2020. NAS is a government-run educational institution that offers quality secondary education with a special curriculum on sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities in sports.

Go continues to push for other proposed measures for sports such as SBN 2116, a proposal to amend Republic Act No. 10699, also known as the "National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act,” to provide better recognition and benefits to para-athletes.

Furthermore, he remains committed to advancing grassroots sports development through his filed SBN 423 that aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games. This proposed bill seeks to provide a platform for athletes nationwide, particularly in rural areas, to showcase their skills and compete nationally.

“Parang mini Olympics po ito na national tournament kasama po ang chess dyan para makasali kayo at magcompete kayo representing your respective cities, municipalities or province,” Go shared, adding that these measures are pivotal in creating a conducive environment for athletes to hone their skills and compete at the highest levels, both locally and internationally.