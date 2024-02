LATEST

UN rapporteur faces Phl media

LOOK: Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, faces the media after concluding her two-week visit to the country upon the invitation of the Philippine government on Friday, 2 February 2024, at the UN House Manila in Mandaluyong City. Khan was appointed to her current role in 2020. | via Yummie Dingding