LATEST

Breeding roosters yield decent profit

LOOK: Jimmy Velasquez, the husband of actress Bianca Lapus, is taking care of his roosters at his 2-hectare farm in Tanauan, Batangas, on Friday, 2 February 2024. He is currently breeding 600 roosters, which began in 2007 with a P150,000 initial investment. He said that cock raising generates a decent profit but requires attention.