Owner-type jeep catches fire in Laoag City

LOOK: An owner-type jeep caught fire along the Gilbert Bridge in Laoag City on Wednesday, 31 January 2024. The Bureau of Fire Protection has responded to the incident. Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Carlos Fariñas, one of the first responders in the scene, suggested that it is always handy to bring a fire extinguisher to mitigate the damages caused by electrical fire.