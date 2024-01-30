110 families in Iloilo get housing aid

The National Housing Authority distributed P1M in financial assistance to 110 families in Iloilo whose houses were damaged and destroyed by the onslaught of Typhoon Egay on January 28 and 30, 2024.

Each family received P10,000 from the NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program to aid them in rebuilding their homes destroyed during the typhoon.

The series of distributions that were done in the municipalities of Pavia, Zarraga, Iloilo City, Tubungan and San Joaquin was led by NHA Region VI Manager Engr. Hermes Jude D. Juntilo with Iloilo's Local Government Unit.

On 27 July 2023, Tropical Cyclone Egay and southwest monsoon hit Region VI, particularly the City of Iloilo and the Provinces of Iloilo, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique and Negros Occidental, which caused widespread damage in communities, infrastructure and agriculture.

In response to this, the NHA has taken measures to implement the EHAP to the calamity-stricken communities. “Ang natanggap ko na pera mula sa NHA ay plano kong ipagawa ng aming dingding sapagkat kurtina lang ang nagsisilbing dibisyon ng aming bahay,” said Melissa Gustillo, an EHAP beneficiary.

EHAP distribution is also scheduled for the provinces of Antique, Aklan, and Negros Occidental.