Another pedophile barred NAIA entry

The Bureau of Immigration reported that the BI officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport barred the entry of an American pedophile due to his sexual molestation of a 16-year-old girl in Mindanao two years ago.

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section identified the passenger as 80-year-old Jerold Jay Whiting, who was excluded at the NAIA Terminal 3 last 25 January upon his arrival on-board via a United Airlines flight from Guam.

After receiving the information that Whiting had repeatedly abused and assaulted his minor victim sexually, Tansingco called Whiting “heartless.”

He added that Whiting was allegedly accused of recording his victim’s sex acts on camera, presumably to release the resulting pornographic movies to the public. This effectively subjected his victim to internet sexual exploitation.

“We cannot allow foreign sex offenders like him to step into our territory for even a second, as they pose a very serious threat to our women and children,” the BI chief said.

Records show that Whiting was intercepted by the BI after receiving reports that his victim (whose name was withheld) filed a complaint with the Iligan City police against a woman who allegedly pimped her to enter into a sexual relationship with the American.

The victim narrated how the woman had introduced her to Whiting when she was just 16 years old in September 2021. After that, she was offered large sums of money in exchange for her approval to have a sexual experience with the American.

However, she said that her pimp asked for and received from her a large share of commissions from the money that Whiting gave her.

She also describes how Whiting injected liquids and other drugs into her body before their sex sessions, which were all documented on camera.

The victim allegedly experienced repeated incidents of sexual abuse at hotels in Manila, Iligan and Cagayan de Oro.