'Palit Basura Para Sa Pagkain Sa Mesa'

LOOK: Residents of Mandaluyong queue to exchange their plastic trash for groceries in the city's 'Palit Basura Para Sa Pagkain Sa Mesa' project held along Acacia Lane in Mandaluyong City on Saturday, 27 January 2024. The collected trash is converted into eco boards that can be used for chairs, tables, and bricks among others.