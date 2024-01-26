QC police collar suspected thieves in hot pursuit

Three thieves who grabbed and snatched a bag of a woman in Quezon City were collared after hot pursuit operations that ended in Manila over the weekend.

Quezon City Police District Kamuning Police Station (PS 10) commander P/Lt.Col. Robert Amoranto identified the suspects as John David De Guzman Contreras, 26 years old; Nikole Daewon Delos Santos, 25 years old; Mark Jacob Rafael Imperial, 26 years old; and Arlene Rafael Imperial, 40 years old, all residents of Brgy. 741, Malate, Manila.

Amoranto said the victim, a government employee, and her companion on Friday parked their vehicles at 2:31 a.m. in front of Café 80s located at Sergeant Esguerra Ave., Diliman, Quezon City.

After a few moments, the victim heard a shout from her companion who said that the suspects took her bag containing personal belongings and cash and fled using their getaway motorcycles.

At that instance, the two reported the incident to PS 10 operatives who quickly planned a joint hot pursuit operation with their QCPD operatives, and with the aid of CCTV footage, the suspects’ location was tracked in the vicinity of Brgy. 741, Malate, Manila.

Said operatives immediately coordinated with the Manila Police District and fortunately, concerned citizens identified the suspects which eventually led to their arrest.

During the arrest, suspect Arlene Rafael intervened and assaulted the police officers to prevent the arrest of the suspects which also led to her arrest.

Recovered from the suspects’ possession were one Burberry bucket bag worth P57,000.00; an iPhone 14 worth P63,000.00; Lacoste pouch worth P4,000.00; two unit NMAX motorcycles; one black men’s wallet; cash; and assorted ID cards.

The investigation further revealed that suspect Contreras has a pending Warrant of Arrest for Theft issued by Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) Branch 128, Makati; also an ongoing trial for violation of R.A. 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition and Theft at Pasay City Prosecutor Office; and a case of Illegal Cockfighting.

The suspects were charged with Theft, while Direct Assault Upon an Agent of a Person in Authority will be filed against suspect Arlene Rafael before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan congratulated the operatives for a job well done which resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the said pieces of evidence.

“Ito ay magsilbing babala sa sinumang nagbabalak gumawa ng masama dto sa Kyusi, dahil hindi namin kayo titigilan hanggang di namin kayo mahuhuli”, he added.