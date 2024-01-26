Muntinlupa applauds top 10 early taxpayers

The city of Muntinlupa took time to recognize its loyal taxpayers as an encouragement to businesses and individual ventures to renew their licenses and pay their taxes promptly.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon led the recognition on 8 January of the proprietors and businesses who were first in line at the Business Permit Renewal Hub currently located at Muntinlupa Sports Center under the supervision of the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), applauding them for avoiding the rush and the possibility of late penalties.

The first 10 “early bird” taxpayers are Mama Nene Store; Mini-Mini Store, Beecube Inc., Bob Garon & Vandervoort Consultancy Inc., Chaulameir Enterprises, Erchie Appliance Parts, Oost & Voort Inc., Russel Ramos T-shirt Services, People’s Choice Apartment, and Aurelio Alquiros Tailoring Shop.

Each of the “early birds” received a certificate of recognition from BPLO and a basket of groceries.

Business permit renewal is ongoing from Monday to Friday until 20 January 2024 at the Muntinlupa Sports Center. BPLO offers free daily shuttle service to and from the venue for business owners, with pickup and dropoff at the City Hall.

For those who wish to avail of the convenience of online renewal, one simply needs to visit the official City Government page at www.muntinlupacity.gov.ph and transact via the award-winning Business E-Payment System (BESt).