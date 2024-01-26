Filipino scholars thrive in Fuzhou

A Philippine media delegation visited the century-old Fujian Normal University (FNU) in Fuzhou in December of last year, engaging with a thriving community of Filipino scholars pursuing Chinese-language degrees at this prestigious institution.

Established in 1907 as Fujian Superior Normal School by the renowned late Qing Dynasty scholar Chen Baochen, who once served as a teacher to China’s last emperor, FNU sprawls across an impressive 260 hectares and has garnered a reputation for its rich history and academic excellence. The university has evolved over the years, merging in 1953 with institutions like Hwa-Nan Women’s College of Arts and Sciences, Fukien Christian University, and Fujian Provincial Teachers School. Subsequently, in 1972, it was officially renamed Fujian Normal University, a title it has held ever since.

During their goodwill visit, delegation members toured FNU’s facilities, met with university officials and students, and had the opportunity to interact with Filipino scholars at FNU, which was a highlight of the visit.

In interviews, Filipino scholars expressed their admiration for the high standards of education at FNU, citing the dedication of professors who ensure that “not even one minute is wasted in each two-hour lecture.” Furthermore, they praised the university for its enriching educational environment and the cultural experiences it provides.

“Cross-cultural learning and studying abroad are transformative,” Filipino scholar Catherine Labrador, a Chinese Mandarin teacher at Bataan National High School, said.

Additionally, the scholars shared their positive experiences, highlighting the warmth of the local people and their seamless integration into academic life. They were impressed by the friendliness of the local community and the efficiency of China’s modern and affordable public transport system.

As the visit concluded, the Philippine media delegation expressed optimism about fostering stronger educational ties between the Philippines and China. They envisioned leveraging the positive experiences of Filipino scholars at FNU as a testament to the potential for mutually beneficial academic collaborations.

FNU excels in teaching and has a strong focus on collaborative innovation in research. The university has partnerships with over 110 institutions, actively promotes Chinese language education, and has Confucius Institutes established in collaboration with the Al Azhar Indonesia University and Angeles University Foundation, a Roman Catholic educational institution in the Philippines.

Moreover, a school building at FNU was named after the late mother of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte. The Soledad Roa Duterte Memorial Building, inaugurated on 19 July 2023, stands as a testament to the enduring connections between the two nations through education.

In an inscription, former president Duterte states, “Fujian Normal University promotes people-to-people ties between China and the Philippines through education and has achieved fruitful results. Looking forward to continuing to cultivate and create new achievements!”