Feng Shui ‘practitioner’ arrested for estafa amounting to 50M

A 40-year-old transgender feng shui practitioner was arrested in Cubao, Quezon City over the weekend.

Quezon City Police District, District Special Operation Unit Officer-in-Charge P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr. identified the suspect as Ivan Borromeo, alias “Celine”, a.k.a. Mark Lester Alvarez, a resident of Brgy. Socorro, Cubao, Quezon City.

Borromeo used being a feng shui practitioner as a modus operandi to divest individuals of personal belongings such as jewelry, apart from demanding money in exchange for his services. It is estimated that the suspect has taken more or less 50 million from several victims since 2015.

Borromeo has a pending Warrant of Arrest for cases of Estafa and Theft issued by Hon. Manuel B. Sta Cruz Jr., the Presiding Judge of Branch 226, Regional Trial Court, Quezon City.

Taran said the court of origin of the warrants will be notified regarding the arrest of the accused.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Red Maranan cautioned the public to engage the services of feng shui experts who would just take advantage of their trust in them.

“Ating pinapaalalahanan ang ating mga kababayan, huwag tayong basta maniwala at mag-entertain ng mga taong hindi naman natin talagang lubos na kakilala, lalong-lalo na kung ang pag-uusapan ay ang ating mahahalagang gamit katulad ng alahas at pera, huwag po natin agad-agad ipagkakatiwala,” Maranan said.