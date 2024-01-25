DPWH installs road safety devices in San Jose, Tarlac

The Department of Public Works and Highways on Thursday said it has installed road safety devices along the 5.18-kilometer portion of Tarlac Ecotourism Park Access Road in San Jose, Tarlac.

DPWH Tarlac First District Engineer Neil Farala said the installation of LED street lights, warning and informative signages as well as solar pavement markers are engineering safety measures to create safer roads for motorists.

"To deliver our commitment to improve road safety, we will continue to assess and efficiently address issues on accident-prone roads to minimize if not totally eradicate the risk of accidents," Farala said.

"Over the years, the DPWH has pursued the upgrading of quality and safety features of tourism access roads to further encourage visitors and investors, thereby fostering economic growth brought by the influx of tourists," he added.

The P100.3-million project was funded under the Special Road Fund-Motor Vehicle User's Charge as part of the General Appropriations Act of 2023.