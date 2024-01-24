LATEST

Recognizing Asian Para Games medalists

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the awarding of incentives to the medalists of the 4th Asian Para Games at Heroes Hall, Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday, 24 January 2024. Also in the photo are Philippine Paralympic Committee's President Mike Barredo and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann. The occasion, which is in line with the Philippine Sports Commission's 34th anniversary, is also a thanksgiving event to celebrate the sports agency's continuing service for the good and welfare of Filipino athletes.