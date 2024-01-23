LATEST

125TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE INAUGURATION OF THE FIRST PHILIPPINE REPUBLIC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the 125th anniversary celebration of the First Philippine Republic at Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. With the President is Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, National Historical Commission of the Philippines Emmanuel Calairo, Arm Forces of the Philippines Chief Romeo Brawner Jr., Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, and Malolos City, Bulacan Mayor Christian Natividad.| via Yummie Dingding | 📸 Ryan Baldemor / PPA Pool