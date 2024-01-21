15 die, 5 suffer injuries in Davao landslides amid flooding

At least 15 individuals have reportedly died and five were injured due to landslides and flash floods in the Davao region caused by heavy rain, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday.

Citing its latest data, NDRRMC said only eight of the 13 total deaths logged in Davao de Oro were confirmed while the others are still being validated, including the two reported landslide-related deaths in Davao City.

On Saturday afternoon, Vice President Sara Duterte visited the wake of the landslide victims in Monkayo, Davao de Oro, where she offered condolences to the bereaved families.

The deadly landslides in Barangay Mount Diwata in the province last Thursday reportedly killed at least 11 people while the other two persons also died in the municipalities of Maragusan and Pantuka.

Duterte said her satellite office in the Davao region will be extending necessary assistance to the affected families.

The NDRRMC said a total of 83,174 families or 349,236 persons were already affected by the heavy flooding and landslides in the Davao region.

A total of 3,664 families or 11,797 persons were sheltered in 60 activated evacuation centers in the region, while the other 844 families, or 3,651 persons were staying either with their families or relatives.

In a radio interview, OCD Region 11 Director Ednar Dayanghirang said the damage to agriculture has reached P57 million.

Around 40 houses were damaged by the heavy flooding and landslides.

The government has extended at least P50 million worth of assistance to affected residents.