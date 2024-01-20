Unlock the power of AI with your smartphone

Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) lets you experience new ways to get things done, unleash your creativity, and enjoy supercharged gaming powered by Artificial Intelligence on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series — S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra — the latest flagship devices of the Korean tech giant.

Now available for pre-order with Smart Signature and Infinity Plans, the Samsung S24 Series comes with next-level Galaxy AI features that empower and enrich the digital lifestyle of subscribers — from the advanced Circle to Search technology, which lets you search information about elements on photos and videos with Google by simply encircling them, Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine that gives you the perfect zoom quality and brilliant Super HD Resolution for unmatched photography, and intelligent text and call translations.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is best experienced with Signature Plans+ 999, which comes with UNLI 5G for 12 months, 20 GB monthly data, Unli All-Net Calls and Texts, Unli Landline Calls, and Netflix Mobile Plan.

As a special treat, subscribers with approved pre-orders from 18 January to 6 February will enjoy a FREE storage upgrade; those who pre-order will automatically get the 512GB variant.

Subscribers pre-ordering at select Smart Stores may exclusively avail of zero-interest credit card installment for 12 months as such, under Plans+ 999, subscribers can get the Galaxy S24 (512GB) for P4,083 per month for 12 months, the Galaxy S24+ (512GB) for P5,142 per month for 12 months, and Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) for P6,358 per month for 12 months.