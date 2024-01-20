Newly-elected LGBT officers in Las Piñas sworn in

The city government of Las Pinas welcomed the newly elected officers of the Hope in Rainbow Alliance for Young and Adults after they were sworn into office at the City Hall by City Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar.

The ceremony, which celebrated diversity and highlighted the city's commitment to inclusivity, saw newly elected president Arnold A. Pante with the new officers take the oath to lead HIRAYA.

This initiative advocates for the rights and welfare of the LGBTQIA+ community in Las Piñas, fostering a more inclusive environment for both young and adult members.

Mayor Imelda Aguilar, in her address, highlighted the city's ongoing efforts to support the LGBTQIA+ community, emphasizing the importance of such organizations in promoting equality within the society.

Vice Mayor April Aguilar echoed these sentiments, expressing pride in the city's progressive stance on inclusivity and diversity.

The event serves as a reminder of the strides the city has made in fostering an environment of equality and respect, regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation.

