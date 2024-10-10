Ride-hailing UTOL to expand in Visayas

All-Filipino ride-hailing transport network company Unified Transport Operations League (UTOL) plans to expand its service to the Visayas this month.

In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s online show Straight Talk, UTOL chairman Roland Maningas said the new service locations will include Cebu, Bohol, Tacloban and Bacolod.

Currently, he said, UTOL transports passengers in the cities of Metro Manila and Davao.

Maningas said there was a “growing demand” for alternative transport in those areas amid their robust business environment and overall economic growth.

The new service offers four-wheel rides with an app to link passengers and drivers who are part of a transport network vehicle service (TNVS).

For now, Maningas said UTOL is focusing on four-wheel vehicles as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has yet to open applications for more TNVS under the motorcycle taxi category.

Currently, the three motorcycle taxi firms, namely, Joyride, Angkas, and Move It, are operating under a pilot run implemented by the government.

UTOL head of legal affairs Atty. Orly Ocampo said the new firm is open to providing more transport options to Filipinos.

He said the pace of the company’s growth “will depend on the policies and directives of the government.”

UTOL was launched in May and has over 200 TNVS partners.

Maningas said loyal and responsible UTOL drivers will receive premiums for basic services under the Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Pag-IBIG Fund.

Apart from these, Maningas said UTOL offers additional income to drivers through its rewards program which converts points into cash.

“For example, you can earn 100 points for 100 kilometers traveled and get P100. If you travel for 26 days, you’ll have P2,600 aside from the passengers’ fees

To protect both drivers and passengers from any harm and respond to emergencies quickly, the UTOL app has an emergency button.