JoyRide cuts commissions amid fuel crisis

“Fuel costs have a direct impact on the daily income of our driver-partners,” Yu said. “By adjusting our commission rates during this crisis, we aim to provide meaningful relief and stand by every Kasundo Driver.”

The company added it will continue to work closely with drivers and maintain incentive programs to support earnings while monitoring further developments in fuel prices.

The adjustment comes as lawmakers press ride-hailing firms to follow through on earlier commitments to lower commissions. Brian Poe of the FPJ Bayanihan Party-list noted that several platforms had pledged deeper cuts, including reducing rates to as low as 15 percent.

Industry players, however, said commission reductions are often tied to trip volume to ensure enough drivers remain on the road to serve commuters. Representatives from transport network companies said maintaining fleet availability remains a key consideration in adjusting fees.

Fuel prices, which have driven recent cost pressures, are expected to ease slightly in the coming week, offering some relief to both drivers and operators.

Still, the issue has highlighted ongoing tensions between driver welfare, platform sustainability, and fare affordability in the country’s growing ride-hailing sector.