Lakbayan detainees raise concerns over conditions at Camp Bagong Diwa
TAGUIG CITY — A lead paralegal assisting detained members of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan raised concerns on Monday, 16 November, over alleged inadequate detention conditions and restrictions on access to basic services at Camp Bagong Diwa.
Charm Marananan, identified as the group's lead paralegal, said detainees were experiencing insufficient ventilation, delays in receiving food and drinking water, and difficulties accessing paralegal assistance.
She also alleged that some delegates experienced physical and verbal abuse during police operations following their arrest in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, on Sunday, 15 November.
Marananan described the reported conditions as violations of the detainees' rights and called attention to their treatment while under police custody.
The arrests followed a confrontation between police and protesters participating in the Lakbayan march ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit.
Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor earlier said 209 protesters were arrested after allegedly refusing police instructions and conducting activities along a public road.
Organizers, however, placed the number of arrested delegates at approximately 300.
Police maintained that the protesters obstructed the roadway and resisted authorities during the operation. Pastor said those arrested would face charges, including illegal assembly and public disturbance.
Human rights advocates and student organizations have called for the detainees' safety, access to legal counsel, and protection of their constitutional rights.
The allegations concerning detention conditions and mistreatment have not been independently verified. A specific police response to Marananan's latest claims was not immediately available.