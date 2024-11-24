Berde Renewables, Magic Group expand solar energy in Northern Luzon

Leading renewable energy (RE) developer Berde Renewables has solidified its commitment to expanding sustainable energy solutions in the Philippines through a strategic partnership with Northern Luzon retail giant Magic Group of Companies.

The collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing RE adoption in the region, beginning with the installation of a 729-kilowatt peak solar power system at Magic Mall San Carlos.

The solar power purchase agreement between the two companies is expected to be completed within a 12-month timeframe. The installation is projected to generate approximately 983,690 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, translating to a reduction of 860 tons of carbon emissions over the next decade.

Patrick Zhu, CEO of Berde Renewables, emphasized the importance of this partnership.

“This collaboration with Magic Group of Companies is aligned with our mission to bring sustainable energy to more businesses across the Philippines. The solar project at Magic Mall San Carlos demonstrates how renewable energy can be seamlessly integrated into commercial operations, benefiting both the environment and the bottom line,” Zhu said.

For Magic Group of Companies, this partnership underscores their commitment to sustainability. “Partnering with Berde Renewables is a key milestone in our shift toward greener operations. Beyond optimizing energy costs, this project reflects our long-term commitment to minimizing our environmental impact. We aim to replicate this success in our upcoming mall branches as part of our broader sustainability strategy,” said Magic Group CEO’s executive assistant Jarvin Chua.

As Berde Renewables expands its presence in the Philippines, it continues to drive the country’s transition to RE, offering tailored solar solutions for businesses. The partnership with Magic Mall San Carlos highlights the growing momentum among Filipino companies to adopt RE, aligning with national sustainability goals and carbon reduction efforts.